Wendy’s Teams Up with Minions & Monsters for New Summer Meal and Banana Frosty Swirl

Wendy’s is teaming up with Illumination’s Minions & Monsters this summer, bringing a limited-time meal, a brand-new Banana Frosty Swirl, and exclusive collectibles to restaurants nationwide starting June 15, 2026. The Wendy’s Minions & Monsters Kids’ Meal is already available now. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Wendy’s Minions & Monsters Meal?

The Wendy’s Minions & Monsters Adult Meal launches June 15 and includes your choice of a Big Bacon Classic or the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Small Hot & Crispy Fries, a Small Banana Frosty Swirl and one of four exclusive blind-box collectibles. Collecting all four unlocks the full Minions experience.

What Is the New Banana Frosty Swirl?

The all-new Banana Frosty Swirl features a sweet banana cream sauce swirled into Wendy’s iconic Vanilla Frosty base. It’s a limited-time flavor tied to the Minions & Monsters promotion, available starting June 15.

What New Beverages Come with the Minions Promotion?

Two new Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages join the lineup inspired by characters from the film: Pineapple Minion MischieFizz and Goomi’s Glimey Lime. Both are available starting June 15 alongside the full meal rollout.

What’s in the Wendy’s Minions & Monsters Kids’ Meal?

The Kids’ Meal is available now at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide and includes:

Choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger

Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or apple bites

Kid’s drink

One of six exclusive Minions & Monsters toys: James, Henry, Ed, Richard, Goomi and Dort

When Does Illumination’s Minions & Monsters Hit Theaters?

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters July 1, 2026. The film follows the Minions as they conquer Hollywood, become movie stars and then must band together to save the planet from the mayhem they created.

Source: Wendy’s