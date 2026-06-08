Predators Announce Departure of Brian Poile

Nashville, Tenn. (June 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Brian Poile is leaving the organization.

“On behalf of the entire Predators organization, I want to thank Brian for his commitment and contributions to our franchise for almost 16 years, including the last eight as assistant general manager,” MacFarland said. “While we are moving in a different direction, Brian’s character, work ethic, passion for the game of hockey, love for the Preds and respect for our fanbase was deeply appreciated. We wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Poile joined the Predators in the summer of 2010 as director of hockey operations and was named assistant general manager in May 2018. In his role, Poile had a voice in fiscal and strategic planning; player and staff personnel decisions; player contract negotiation and salary arbitration. As the team’s director of hockey operations, Poile managed the club’s roster; player payroll; team budgets; salary cap; statistical and competitive analysis departments; training and equipment staffs; NHL Central Registry administration; NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement compliance and the department’s day-to-day business operations.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Nashville Predators organization for all the opportunities I have been afforded for the past 16 years,” Poile said. “I would also like to thank Bill Haslam, our owners, Sean Henry, Michelle Kennedy, Barry Trotz, our business team and our entire hockey operations department for making Smashville such a special place. I am beyond grateful for my time with the Predators and so proud of the impact we have made together on and off the ice in Nashville. My family and I will carry many wonderful memories as we move forward – we will always have the Predators in our hearts.”

Source: Nashville Predators

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