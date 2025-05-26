Wendy’s Offering 1 Cent Hamburger for a Limited Time

To kick off a summer of savings, Wendy’s is celebrating National Hamburger Day (May 28) with 1 cent hamburgers. Beginning Wednesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 1, Wendy’s fans can score a 1 cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC) with any purchase by applying the digital offer available exclusively in the Wendy’s app!** The JBC features Wendy’s signature square beef patty, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo.

National Hamburger Day is just the beginning! Wendy’s is turning up the heat this summer with 100 Days of Savings featuring new offers each week, giving fans the fresh, famous food they love, for less, exclusively in the Wendy’s app.

Continuing the 100 Days of Savings hype, starting June 7, the savings keep on sizzlin’ with a $1 Dave’s Single® with any purchase every Saturday through July 26! Premium quality without the premium price tag – this offer is only available through the Wendy’s app**. These delicious offers are only here for a limited time, so savor the savings while you can!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email