5 Interesting Facts About Memorial Day 2025

Today is Memorial Day – a day for backyard BBQs or traveling to see family and friends and, most importantly, a day to remember those who have died in service to our country.
Memorial Day weekend has become a big shopping holiday, with consumers getting up to 85% off on their purchases, reports Wallet Hub. In addition, 58% of Americans plan to barbecue over Memorial Day weekend, while 17% will take a trip. Memorial Day’s place on the calendar has made it the unofficial start of summer for many.
Here are five interesting facts Wallet Hub shared about Memorial Day.
- 100 – Members of the 119th Congress have served in the U.S. military, only the 5th time in the last 50 years with an increase at all in the total veterans elected.
- 100M+ – Households worldwide will watch the National Memorial Day parade broadcast on TV.
- 3.6M – People are expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 2% over 2024).
- 818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total).
- 20 to 85 Percent Off – Discount shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales.
