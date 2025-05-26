5 Interesting Facts About Memorial Day 2025

Today is Memorial Day – a day for backyard BBQs or traveling to see family and friends and, most importantly, a day to remember those who have died in service to our country.

Memorial Day weekend has become a big shopping holiday, with consumers getting up to 85% off on their purchases, reports Wallet Hub. In addition, 58% of Americans plan to barbecue over Memorial Day weekend, while 17% will take a trip. Memorial Day’s place on the calendar has made it the unofficial start of summer for many.

Here are five interesting facts Wallet Hub shared about Memorial Day.

100 – Members of the 119th Congress have served in the U.S. military, only the 5th time in the last 50 years with an increase at all in the total veterans elected.

– Members of the 119th Congress have served in the U.S. military, only the 5th time in the last 50 years with an increase at all in the total veterans elected. 100M+ – Households worldwide will watch the National Memorial Day parade broadcast on TV.

– Households worldwide will watch the National Memorial Day parade broadcast on TV. 3.6M – People are expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 2% over 2024).

– People are expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 2% over 2024). 818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total).

– Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total). 20 to 85 Percent Off – Discount shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email