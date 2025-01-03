Weekend Weather 1-3-5-2025 Cold, Wintry Mix

There is uncertainty as to the timing of a wintry mix this weekend. But, it is certain it will be cold and windy.

Sunday we see a chance for a wintry mix. Probably Sunday afternoon thru the evening. With temps barely getting above freezing on Monday, travel conditions are sketchy at best. School closures are possible.

We will continue to monitor timing and severity and update you throughout the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Showers. High near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

