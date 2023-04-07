WEATHER Good Friday -Easter Weekend 2023

Your Good Friday will be a little cool and damp, but, your Easter weekend is shaping up nicely!

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between noon and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 10 mph.