Man on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ List Arrested After Waving Rifle Inside Apartment Complex

A man on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for a 2022 murder was arrested on April 4, 2023 after police recognized him while responding to reports of a person waving an assault rifle around, WKRN reports.

Kendrick Williams, 20, was wanted on three outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the Nov. 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old Daryl Shannon Jr.

Police said Shannon was shot in a Dodge Journey van in the parking lot of Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call at an apartment complex on Old Hickory Boulevard after a witness reported that a man was waving an assault rifle around in the parking lot, WKRN reports. The witness also said the man had pointed it at a woman he was arguing with.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man, later identified as Williams, allegedly took out a red, AR-15 rifle with a short barrel out of his jacket and threw it as he tried to run from police.

As he was being detained, officers say they located 13.2 grams of marijuana in Williams’ pocket.

Williams now faces three murder and robbery charges, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, possessing a prohibited weapon, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at $300,000.