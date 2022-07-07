WEATHER- Excessive Heat- Afternoon Storms Likely

Excessive Heat Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 552 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-072000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 552 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 each day. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 240 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 240 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area. Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few may be severe with damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue through Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday through Saturday. A few storms may be severe with damaging winds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter reports may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS in Nashville.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 111. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.