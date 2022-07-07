Williamson County Schools Remain Top in the State

Williamson County Schools is the top-performing district in the State in grades three through eight. That’s according to preliminary Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) data released by the Tennessee Department of Education today.

WCS elementary and middle school students are ranked first overall in all four content areas, which include English Language Arts (ELA), math, science and social studies. Among districts with high schools, WCS ranked in the top five in all End-of-Course subjects, which include Algebra I, Algebra II, biology, English I, English II, geometry and U.S. history. Overall, the district saw significant achievement gains from 2021 to 2022 and an overall decrease in the percent of students in the lowest performance level.

Superintendent Jason Golden said the district’s success should be attributed to the WCS teachers.

“Our teachers are highly trained experts in their subject matter and in the art of teaching,” said Golden. “Teaching is a profession that requires knowledge, skill and a love of helping students learn. Most people don’t have the capacity necessary to produce academic success for students in the classroom, but our teachers do, and, once again, our TCAP results prove that.”

When comparing the 2022 data to 2019, the last test administration prior to the pandemic, student achievement was higher in 2022 in ELA and social studies, suggesting the district is overcoming learning loss gaps in those areas. While the gap is closing in math, the district is not back to pre-pandemic numbers yet.

“The extra efforts by our teachers are paying off, and I know they will continue to use their skills and expertise to close any learning gaps that remain. I can’t thank our teachers enough for all of their hard work,” said Golden.

