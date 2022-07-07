The Cheesecake Factory Now Hiring for New Opry Mills Location

The Cheesecake Factory®, named to the FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for nine consecutive years, is opening a new location at Opry Mills this August, and is looking to hire nearly 300 passionate staff members to join its team and create delicious, memorable experiences. Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment are encouraged to apply online now for rewarding positions such as bartenders, bussers, cashiers, dessert finishers/ baristas, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and servers.

The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – freshly prepared from scratch in each restaurant – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.

TO APPLY: Apply online at http://cakecareers.com/oprymills