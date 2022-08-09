WEATHER 8-9-10,2022: Localized Flooding Possible For Next 48 Hours

Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 315 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-100815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 315 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding on Wednesday.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.