7/14/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, where conditions include a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The temperature is 73°F, with high humidity at 87%. Although wind is calm, the humidity may make it feel a bit muggy outside. The sky is overcast, adding to the overall damp atmosphere.

Rain/Snow Expected

Expect potential rain today, as the chance of showers and thunderstorms remains throughout the morning. Even though it’s relatively warm, the humidity will add to the discomfort, making it feel heavier outside. The calm winds will also mean that there’s little relief from the heat.

Today’s Outlook

As the day progresses, temperatures will reach a high of 92°F. However, with increasing humidity and possible thunderstorms, outdoor plans may be affected. You can anticipate occasional rain, especially later in the day. The low tonight will drop to around 71°F, making for a warm evening ahead. Stay aware of changing weather conditions, especially if you’re heading outside.