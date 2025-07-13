7/13/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Current Weather: Chance Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 85°F and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The humidity is at 65%, making it feel a bit heavier outside. Winds are calm, resulting in a stable atmosphere, but darkening skies indicate potential rain.

Rain Expected

As we move through the evening, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will likely increase. This may lead to brief periods of rain, so it’s advisable to stay prepared if you plan to be outdoors. The warm temperature combined with the humidity could make it feel warmer, even as conditions change.

Tonight’s Forecast

Overnight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72°F. While the rain may taper off later, the chance of possible thunderstorms remains. Therefore, it’s best to bring an umbrella if you’re heading out. Tomorrow should start with lingering clouds, but conditions may improve as the day progresses.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 13, 2025
85°
H:92°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
0 to 5 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
65%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

Monday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
73°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

