Tennessee Drivers Face Price Hike at the Pump

(July 14, 2025)- Tennessee Gas Price average climbed to $2.79 per gallon, reflecting a 6-cent increase from last week’s average of $2.73. Despite this rise, prices remain below the national average. The upward trend is primarily attributed to higher crude oil prices and reduced fuel supplies, driven by ongoing market fluctuations and global uncertainties impacting fuel costs for drivers.

“Tennessee drivers are experiencing increased gas prices, driven by a rise in crude oil costs, which have climbed from approximately $67.00 to just over $68,” said Stephanie Milani, AAA-The Auto Club Group Spokesperson. “Remember, Tennesseans, that these prices can fluctuate unpredictably due to factors such as oil market instability and changes in seasonal demand.”

Nationally:

Gas Prices this Summer Mirror 4-Year Lows

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.15, subject to change overnight. Drivers are enjoying some relief at the pump this summer, with gas prices aligning with July 2021 levels. For the first time in four years, the national average for summer gas prices has reached such lows. The drop in prices can be attributed to an ample supply in the oil market, providing much-needed stability.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.64 million barrels a day last week to 9.15 million barrels a day. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 232.1 million barrels to 229.5 million barrels.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 5 cents to settle at $68.38 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 426 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 36 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.15 $3.15 $3.14 $3.13 $3.52 Chattanooga $2.75 $2.77 $2.58 $2.60 $3.06 Knoxville $2.75 $2.76 $2.77 $2.66 $3.05 Memphis $2.83 $2.83 $2.82 $2.72 $3.10 Nashville $2.84 $2.85 $2.72 $2.70 $3.15 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

