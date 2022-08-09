The Tennessee Department of Education Launches TCAP Family Portal

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is encouraging families to use its new 2022 TCAP Family Portal.

According to the department, the portal has been redesigned to provide more resources for families and includes personalized student video reports, sample questions and historical data.

To access the TCAP Family Portal, find the student’s unique access code (USID) on the bottom right-hand corner of the printed State score report. Using the USID, new users may create an account and returning users may log in to their existing accounts.

The TDOE will continue to update the Family Portal in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the TDOE TCAP page.

