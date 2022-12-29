WEATHER 12-29,2022 Windy, Warm, Showers

Not a bad way to end the year. It will be windy, but unseasonably warm and it looks like rain will get out of here in time for New Year’s Eve Festivities. Those heading to Titans tailgate, pack a light rain jacket just in case.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.