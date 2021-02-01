WCS Students Selected to Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras

It takes a talented musician to earn a spot on the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras, and dozens of WCS students are showing they have the skills.

Out of the 1,500 students who auditioned, 182 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate. Additionally, 37 students received the All-State status.

“Just to audition takes months of preparation and practice, above and beyond what they do in their band and orchestra classes every day,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Qualities like artistry, perseverance, creativity and time management are essential for any student preparing for an audition, and those qualities so often transfer to success in school and life. Also essential are the parents and teachers of these students, as they guide these young people along the way.”

Students with an asterisk next to their name received the All-State designation. Congratulations to the following students:

Student Name School Instrument Band Maranda Caserta Page High Piccolo Alternate Linda Xu Ravenwood High Flute Gold Charlotte Cleaves Nolensville High Flute Silver Emily Barnes Ravenwood High Flute Silver Maranda Caserta Page High Flute Silver Suhjin Yoon Brentwood High Flute Alternate Chloe Sokolowski Ravenwood High Flute Alternate Owen Keeler Fairview High Oboe Alternate Santiago Bravo Summit High Bassoon Gold Charlie Kelso Ravenwood High Bassoon Silver Christina Bell Franklin High Bassoon Alternate Colin Miller Centennial High Bb Clarinet Gold* Lukas Varden Franklin High Bb Clarinet Gold* Ella Patrick Brentwood High Bb Clarinet Gold Nora Romano Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Gold Edward Barberi Brentwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Olivia Ditzel Centennial High Bb Clarinet Silver Truman Porter Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Caleb Park Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Campbell Hatcher Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Silver Rhys Clark Brentwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Jenna Kinsman Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Alternate Ella French Ravenwood High Bass Clarinet Gold* Sophia Mangrum Independence High Bass Clarinet Gold Adam Jaser Brentwood High Bass Clarinet Alternate Jason Johnson Franklin High Alto Saxophone Gold Joshua Biddle Brentwood High Alto Saxophone Silver Adam Phillips Centennial High Tenor Sax Gold Tyler Allison Ravenwood High Tenor Sax Silver Jamie Wallenfang Brentwood High Bari Sax Silver Nicholas Denekas Centennial High Bari Sax Alternate Abigail Clark Centennial High Bari Sax Alternate Bradley Bork Ravenwood High Trumpet Gold* Hailey McBride Ravenwood High Trumpet Gold* Anna Marie Love Franklin High Trumpet Gold* Deanna May Summit High Trumpet Gold Alec Holguin Summit High Trumpet Gold Sai Panuganti Nolensville High Trumpet Silver Ella Voyes Ravenwood High Trumpet Silver Colin Miller Centennial High Horn Gold* Margaret Spaid Nolensville High Horn Silver Reagan Rotter Nolensville High Horn Silver Jossalyn Varden Franklin High Horn Alternate Caden Mohnke Page High Trombone Gold Laura Nyugen Brentwood High Trombone Alternate Matthew Mueller Ravenwood High Euphonium Gold* Amelia Ortiz Fairview High Euphonium Silver Parker Esposito Independence High Euphonium Silver Porter Dosch Page High Tuba Gold* Riley Best Ravenwood High Tuba Gold Paul Muirhead Franklin High Tuba Silver Max Munson Centennial High Tuba Alternate Garrett Moore Nolensville High Percussion Gold Thomas Bork Ravenwood High Percussion Silver Vasili Ekimogloy Franklin High Percussion Silver Matteo Gomez Brentwood High Percussion Alternate

11-12 Band Student Name School Instrument Band Rina Xu Brentwood High Flute Gold* Sarah Kimbro Summit High Flute Gold* Ali Mullendore Ravenwood High Flute Silver Lucia Enriquez Nolensville High Flute Silver Hannah Kim Centennial High Flute Silver Katrina Kimmett Ravenwood High Flute Alternate Madelyn Bettendorf Independence High Flute Alternate Malia Vikre Ravenwood High Oboe Silver Aanya Kadakia Ravenwood High Oboe Silver Rachel Collins Franklin High Oboe Alternate Malek Chmayssani Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Gold* Casey Martens Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Gold* Chance Brawders Independence High Bb Clarinet Gold* Josh Zhou Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Gold* Alexander Scruggs Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Gold Cate Campbell Nolensville High Bb Clarinet Gold Dawnbe Yu Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Krisha Patel Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Emma Sower Independence High Bb Clarinet Silver Lee Wallenfang Brentwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Kaleigh Barrett Ravenwood High Bb Clarinet Silver Preston Mack Nolensville High Bass Clarinet Gold Adam King Nolensville High Bass Clarinet Gold Lily Batey Brentwood High Bass Clarinet Silver Lee Wallenfang Brentwood High Bass Clarinet Silver Lindsey Koehler Ravenwood High Bass Clarinet Silver Adam King Nolensville High Contra-Bass Clarinet Gold Nicholas Beck Brentwood High Alto Saxophone Silver Matt Liu Ravenwood High Alto Saxophone Silver Jasper Vasilevskis Ravenwood High Tenor Sax Silver Steven Walter Brentwood High Bari Sax Gold* Hannah Goldstone Nolensville High Trumpet Gold* Alex Gardner Centennial High Trumpet Gold* Thomy Barros Nolensville High Trumpet Gold Matt Helou Ravenwood High Trumpet Silver Kaylin McCarter Nolensville High Horn Gold* Dorothy Burt Summit High Horn Gold* Amy Dobberfuhl Independence High Horn Gold Luke Biddle Brentwood High Horn Silver Ember Stallings Brentwood High Horn Silver Nathan Montpool Nolensville High Horn Silver Ben Dondanville Independence High Trombone Gold Ryan Hungerpillar Summit High Trombone Gold Adon Whitaker Centennial High Trombone Silver Eugene Campos Nolensville High Trombone Alternate Jonathan Mason Risser Ravenwood High Trombone Alternate Keaton Sharpe Centennial High Trombone Alternate Holland Andrews Nolensville High Euphonium Alternate Satchel Vaughn Nolensville High Tuba Silver Jeffrey Ryan Page High Percussion Gold Liam Keck Summit High Percussion Silver Christian Graham Nolensville High Percussion Silver

9-10 Orchestra Student Name School Instrument Amy Xu Brentwood High Violin* Brian Xu Brentwood High Violin* Diana Lu Ravenwood High Violin* Ella Goggans Nolensville High Violin* Caitlin Castleberry Ravenwood High Violin* Yoojin Park Brentwood High Violin* Madeleine Adams Ravenwood High Violin Chloe Robinson Franklin High Violin Louisa Hart Brentwood High Violin Sydney Doak Ravenwood High Violin Natasha Villaruz Brentwood High Violin Jean Arias Fairview High Violin Marissa Huggett Nolensville High Violin Grace Lu Brentwood High Violin Ashley Kim Brentwood High Violin Raymond Gardocki Brentwood High Violin Christina Qi Ravenwood High Violin Mary Palmer Franklin High Violin Owen Keeler Fairview High Violin Cynthia Xu Ravenwood High Violin Haley Baskett Ravenwood High Violin Abby Zupa Franklin High Violin Maddie Hayden Ravenwood High Violin – Alternate Ella Holt Franklin High Violin – Alternate Lauren Cheung Franklin High Viola Daniel Olopade Brentwood High Viola Brookley Davidson Ravenwood High Viola Isabella Vilches Franklin High Viola Violet Peterson Independence High Viola Rajveer Chaudhury Ravenwood High Viola Naomi Zhang Ravenwood High Viola – Alternate Sophia Wang Ravenwood High Cello Elaine Zhang Brentwood High Cello Nathan Sherrill Nolensville High Cello Debra Zhang Ravenwood High Cello Hannah Johnson Brentwood High Cello – Alternate Dylan Cook Franklin High String Bass* Kaitlyn Wojtak Ravenwood High String Bass* Laura Zimmerman Brentwood High String Bass* Noah Murray Centennial High String Bass

11-12 Orchestra Student Name School Instrument Saurav Chakraborty Ravenwood High Violin* Kerrigan Mandrell Nolensville High Violin* Preston Khetsavanh Centennial High Violin* Sally Choi Brentwood High Violin* Eshani Mehta Ravenwood High Violin* Joanne Kang Brentwood High Violin Riya Mitra Ravenwood High Violin Andrew Huang Ravenwood High Violin Launna Atkinson Brentwood High Violin Edith Corey Brentwood High Violin Eileen Kim Centennial High Violin Taylor Allen Brentwood High Violin Ivy Bell Nolensville High Violin – Alternate Selina Wang Ravenwood High Viola* Sophie Lee Ravenwood High Viola* Hadley Johnson Independence High Viola Emily Baker Independence High Viola Harinishree Sathu Brentwood High Viola Elise Wilkins Brentwood High Viola – Alternate Marcus Cheung Franklin High Cello* Elia Keur Centennial High Cello* Kate Glass Ravenwood High Cello Joseff Ribble Nolensville High Cello Connor Wojtak Ravenwood High Cello Lily Rutherford Franklin High Cello Chandler Bell Franklin High Cello Hadley Johnson Independence High String Bass Carter Potts Centennial High String Bass Avery Noe Nolensville High String Bass

9-12 Jazz Band Student Name School Instrument Band Cianan Reed Page High Jazz Trumpet Silver Ryan Hungerpillar Summit High Jazz Trombone Silver Caden Mohnke Page High Jazz Trombone Alternate Daniel Kuk Centennial High Jazz Piano Gold Hadley Johnson Independence High Jazz Bass Alternate Kyle Hartkins Ravenwood High Jazz Guitar Gold

