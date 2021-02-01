WCS Students Selected to Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras

It takes a talented musician to earn a spot on the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras, and dozens of WCS students are showing they have the skills.
Out of the 1,500 students who auditioned, 182 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate. Additionally, 37 students received the All-State status.
“Just to audition takes months of preparation and practice, above and beyond what they do in their band and orchestra classes every day,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Qualities like artistry, perseverance, creativity and time management are essential for any student preparing for an audition, and those qualities so often transfer to success in school and life. Also essential are the parents and teachers of these students, as they guide these young people along the way.”
Students with an asterisk next to their name received the All-State designation. Congratulations to the following students:
|
Student Name
|
School
|
Instrument
|
Band
|
Maranda Caserta
|
Page High
|
Piccolo
|
Alternate
|
Linda Xu
|
Ravenwood High
|
Flute
|
Gold
|
Charlotte Cleaves
|
Nolensville High
|Flute
|
Silver
|
Emily Barnes
|
Ravenwood High
|Flute
|
Silver
|
Maranda Caserta
|
Page High
|Flute
|
Silver
|
Suhjin Yoon
|
Brentwood High
|Flute
|
Alternate
|
Chloe Sokolowski
|
Ravenwood High
|Flute
|
Alternate
|
Owen Keeler
|
Fairview High
|
Oboe
|
Alternate
|
Santiago Bravo
|
Summit High
|
Bassoon
|
Gold
|
Charlie Kelso
|
Ravenwood High
|Bassoon
|
Silver
|
Christina Bell
|
Franklin High
|Bassoon
|
Alternate
|
Colin Miller
|
Centennial High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Lukas Varden
|
Franklin High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Ella Patrick
|
Brentwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Nora Romano
|
Nolensville High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Edward Barberi
|
Brentwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Olivia Ditzel
|
Centennial High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Truman Porter
|
Ravenwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Caleb Park
|
Ravenwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Campbell Hatcher
|
Nolensville High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Rhys Clark
|
Brentwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Jenna Kinsman
|
Nolensville High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Alternate
|
Ella French
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bass Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Sophia Mangrum
|
Independence High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Adam Jaser
|
Brentwood High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Alternate
|
Jason Johnson
|
Franklin High
|
Alto Saxophone
|
Gold
|
Joshua Biddle
|
Brentwood High
|Alto Saxophone
|
Silver
|
Adam Phillips
|
Centennial High
|
Tenor Sax
|
Gold
|
Tyler Allison
|
Ravenwood High
|Tenor Sax
|
Silver
|
Jamie Wallenfang
|
Brentwood High
|
Bari Sax
|
Silver
|
Nicholas Denekas
|
Centennial High
|Bari Sax
|
Alternate
|
Abigail Clark
|
Centennial High
|Bari Sax
|
Alternate
|
Bradley Bork
|
Ravenwood High
|
Trumpet
|
Gold*
|
Hailey McBride
|
Ravenwood High
|Trumpet
|
Gold*
|
Anna Marie Love
|
Franklin High
|Trumpet
|
Gold*
|
Deanna May
|
Summit High
|Trumpet
|
Gold
|
Alec Holguin
|
Summit High
|Trumpet
|
Gold
|
Sai Panuganti
|
Nolensville High
|Trumpet
|
Silver
|
Ella Voyes
|
Ravenwood High
|
Trumpet
|
Silver
|
Colin Miller
|
Centennial High
|
Horn
|
Gold*
|
Margaret Spaid
|
Nolensville High
|Horn
|
Silver
|
Reagan Rotter
|
Nolensville High
|Horn
|
Silver
|
Jossalyn Varden
|
Franklin High
|Horn
|
Alternate
|
Caden Mohnke
|
Page High
|
Trombone
|
Gold
|
Laura Nyugen
|
Brentwood High
|Trombone
|
Alternate
|
Matthew Mueller
|
Ravenwood High
|
Euphonium
|
Gold*
|
Amelia Ortiz
|
Fairview High
|Euphonium
|
Silver
|
Parker Esposito
|
Independence High
|Euphonium
|
Silver
|
Porter Dosch
|
Page High
|
Tuba
|
Gold*
|
Riley Best
|
Ravenwood High
|Tuba
|
Gold
|
Paul Muirhead
|
Franklin High
|Tuba
|
Silver
|
Max Munson
|
Centennial High
|Tuba
|
Alternate
|
Garrett Moore
|
Nolensville High
|
Percussion
|
Gold
|
Thomas Bork
|
Ravenwood High
|Percussion
|
Silver
|
Vasili Ekimogloy
|
Franklin High
|Percussion
|
Silver
|
Matteo Gomez
|
Brentwood High
|
Percussion
|
Alternate
11-12 Band
|
Student Name
|
School
|
Instrument
|
Band
|
Rina Xu
|
Brentwood High
|
Flute
|
Gold*
|
Sarah Kimbro
|
Summit High
|
Flute
|
Gold*
|
Ali Mullendore
|
Ravenwood High
|
Flute
|
Silver
|
Lucia Enriquez
|
Nolensville High
|
Flute
|
Silver
|
Hannah Kim
|
Centennial High
|
Flute
|
Silver
|
Katrina Kimmett
|
Ravenwood High
|
Flute
|
Alternate
|
Madelyn Bettendorf
|
Independence High
|
Flute
|
Alternate
|
Malia Vikre
|
Ravenwood High
|
Oboe
|
Silver
|
Aanya Kadakia
|
Ravenwood High
|
Oboe
|
Silver
|
Rachel Collins
|
Franklin High
|
Oboe
|
Alternate
|
Malek Chmayssani
|
Nolensville High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Casey Martens
|
Nolensville High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Chance Brawders
|
Independence High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Josh Zhou
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold*
|
Alexander Scruggs
|
Nolensville High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Cate Campbell
|
Nolensville High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Dawnbe Yu
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Krisha Patel
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Emma Sower
|
Independence High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Lee Wallenfang
|
Brentwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Kaleigh Barrett
|
Ravenwood High
|Bb Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Preston Mack
|
Nolensville High
|
Bass Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Adam King
|
Nolensville High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Lily Batey
|
Brentwood High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Lee Wallenfang
|
Brentwood High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Lindsey Koehler
|
Ravenwood High
|Bass Clarinet
|
Silver
|
Adam King
|
Nolensville High
|
Contra-Bass Clarinet
|
Gold
|
Nicholas Beck
|
Brentwood High
|
Alto Saxophone
|
Silver
|
Matt Liu
|
Ravenwood High
|Alto Saxophone
|
Silver
|
Jasper Vasilevskis
|
Ravenwood High
|
Tenor Sax
|
Silver
|
Steven Walter
|
Brentwood High
|
Bari Sax
|
Gold*
|
Hannah Goldstone
|
Nolensville High
|
Trumpet
|
Gold*
|
Alex Gardner
|
Centennial High
|Trumpet
|
Gold*
|
Thomy Barros
|
Nolensville High
|Trumpet
|
Gold
|
Matt Helou
|
Ravenwood High
|Trumpet
|
Silver
|
Kaylin McCarter
|
Nolensville High
|
Horn
|
Gold*
|
Dorothy Burt
|
Summit High
|Horn
|
Gold*
|
Amy Dobberfuhl
|
Independence High
|Horn
|
Gold
|
Luke Biddle
|
Brentwood High
|Horn
|
Silver
|
Ember Stallings
|
Brentwood High
|Horn
|
Silver
|
Nathan Montpool
|
Nolensville High
|Horn
|
Silver
|
Ben Dondanville
|
Independence High
|
Trombone
|
Gold
|
Ryan Hungerpillar
|
Summit High
|Trombone
|
Gold
|
Adon Whitaker
|
Centennial High
|Trombone
|
Silver
|
Eugene Campos
|
Nolensville High
|Trombone
|
Alternate
|
Jonathan Mason Risser
|
Ravenwood High
|Trombone
|
Alternate
|
Keaton Sharpe
|
Centennial High
|Trombone
|
Alternate
|
Holland Andrews
|
Nolensville High
|
Euphonium
|
Alternate
|
Satchel Vaughn
|
Nolensville High
|
Tuba
|
Silver
|
Jeffrey Ryan
|
Page High
|
Percussion
|
Gold
|
Liam Keck
|
Summit High
|Percussion
|
Silver
|
Christian Graham
|
Nolensville High
|Percussion
|
Silver
9-10 Orchestra
|
Student Name
|
School
|
Instrument
|
Amy Xu
|
Brentwood High
|
Violin*
|
Brian Xu
|
Brentwood High
|
Violin*
|
Diana Lu
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin*
|
Ella Goggans
|
Nolensville High
|
Violin*
|
Caitlin Castleberry
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin*
|
Yoojin Park
|
Brentwood High
|
Violin*
|
Madeleine Adams
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin
|
Chloe Robinson
|
Franklin High
|Violin
|
Louisa Hart
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Sydney Doak
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Natasha Villaruz
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Jean Arias
|
Fairview High
|Violin
|
Marissa Huggett
|
Nolensville High
|Violin
|
Grace Lu
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Ashley Kim
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Raymond Gardocki
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Christina Qi
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Mary Palmer
|
Franklin High
|
Violin
|
Owen Keeler
|
Fairview High
|Violin
|
Cynthia Xu
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Haley Baskett
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Abby Zupa
|
Franklin High
|Violin
|
Maddie Hayden
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin – Alternate
|
Ella Holt
|
Franklin High
|
Violin – Alternate
|
Lauren Cheung
|
Franklin High
|
Viola
|
Daniel Olopade
|
Brentwood High
|Viola
|
Brookley Davidson
|
Ravenwood High
|Viola
|
Isabella Vilches
|
Franklin High
|Viola
|
Violet Peterson
|
Independence High
|Viola
|
Rajveer Chaudhury
|
Ravenwood High
|Viola
|
Naomi Zhang
|
Ravenwood High
|
Viola – Alternate
|
Sophia Wang
|
Ravenwood High
|
Cello
|
Elaine Zhang
|
Brentwood High
|Cello
|
Nathan Sherrill
|
Nolensville High
|Cello
|
Debra Zhang
|
Ravenwood High
|Cello
|
Hannah Johnson
|
Brentwood High
|
Cello – Alternate
|
Dylan Cook
|
Franklin High
|
String Bass*
|
Kaitlyn Wojtak
|
Ravenwood High
|String Bass*
|
Laura Zimmerman
|
Brentwood High
|String Bass*
|
Noah Murray
|
Centennial High
|
String Bass
11-12 Orchestra
|
Student Name
|
School
|
Instrument
|
Saurav Chakraborty
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin*
|
Kerrigan Mandrell
|
Nolensville High
|
Violin*
|
Preston Khetsavanh
|
Centennial High
|
Violin*
|
Sally Choi
|
Brentwood High
|
Violin*
|
Eshani Mehta
|
Ravenwood High
|
Violin*
|
Joanne Kang
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Riya Mitra
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Andrew Huang
|
Ravenwood High
|Violin
|
Launna Atkinson
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Edith Corey
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Eileen Kim
|
Centennial High
|Violin
|
Taylor Allen
|
Brentwood High
|Violin
|
Ivy Bell
|
Nolensville High
|
Violin – Alternate
|
Selina Wang
|
Ravenwood High
|
Viola*
|
Sophie Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
Viola*
|
Hadley Johnson
|
Independence High
|Viola
|
Emily Baker
|
Independence High
|Viola
|
Harinishree Sathu
|
Brentwood High
|Viola
|
Elise Wilkins
|
Brentwood High
|
Viola – Alternate
|
Marcus Cheung
|
Franklin High
|
Cello*
|
Elia Keur
|
Centennial High
|
Cello*
|
Kate Glass
|
Ravenwood High
|
Cello
|
Joseff Ribble
|
Nolensville High
|Cello
|
Connor Wojtak
|
Ravenwood High
|Cello
|
Lily Rutherford
|
Franklin High
|Cello
|
Chandler Bell
|
Franklin High
|Cello
|
Hadley Johnson
|
Independence High
|
String Bass
|
Carter Potts
|
Centennial High
|String Bass
|
Avery Noe
|
Nolensville High
|String Bass
9-12 Jazz Band
|
Student Name
|
School
|
Instrument
|
Band
|
Cianan Reed
|
Page High
|
Jazz Trumpet
|
Silver
|
Ryan Hungerpillar
|
Summit High
|
Jazz Trombone
|
Silver
|
Caden Mohnke
|
Page High
|
Jazz Trombone
|
Alternate
|
Daniel Kuk
|
Centennial High
|
Jazz Piano
|
Gold
|
Hadley Johnson
|
Independence High
|
Jazz Bass
|
Alternate
|
Kyle Hartkins
|
Ravenwood High
|
Jazz Guitar
|
Gold
[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]
