WCS Students Selected to Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras

It takes a talented musician to earn a spot on the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras, and dozens of WCS students are showing they have the skills.

Out of the 1,500 students who auditioned, 182 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate. Additionally, 37 students received the All-State status.

“Just to audition takes months of preparation and practice, above and beyond what they do in their band and orchestra classes every day,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Qualities like artistry, perseverance, creativity and time management are essential for any student preparing for an audition, and those qualities so often transfer to success in school and life. Also essential are the parents and teachers of these students, as they guide these young people along the way.”

Students with an asterisk next to their name received the All-State designation. Congratulations to the following students:

 

Student Name

 

  

School

 

  

Instrument

 

  

Band

 
 

Maranda Caserta

 

  

Page High

 

  

Piccolo

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Linda Xu

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Gold

 
 

Charlotte Cleaves

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Flute  

Silver

 
 

Emily Barnes

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Flute  

Silver

 
 

Maranda Caserta

 

  

Page High

 

 Flute  

Silver

 
 

Suhjin Yoon

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Flute  

Alternate

 
 

Chloe Sokolowski

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Flute  

Alternate

 
 

Owen Keeler

 

  

Fairview High

 

  

Oboe

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Santiago Bravo

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Bassoon

 

  

Gold

 
 

Charlie Kelso

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Bassoon  

Silver

 
 

Christina Bell

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Bassoon  

Alternate

 
 

Colin Miller

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Lukas Varden

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Gold*

 
 

Ella Patrick

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Gold

 
 

Nora Romano

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Gold

 
 

Edward Barberi

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Olivia Ditzel

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Truman Porter

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Caleb Park

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Campbell Hatcher

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Rhys Clark

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Jenna Kinsman

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Alternate

 
 

Ella French

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bass Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Sophia Mangrum

 

  

Independence High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Gold

 
 

Adam Jaser

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Alternate

 
 

Jason Johnson

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Alto Saxophone

 

  

Gold

 
 

Joshua Biddle

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Alto Saxophone  

Silver

 
 

Adam Phillips

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Tenor Sax

 

  

Gold

 
 

Tyler Allison

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Tenor Sax  

Silver

 
 

Jamie Wallenfang

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Bari Sax

 

  

Silver

 
 

Nicholas Denekas

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Bari Sax  

Alternate

 
 

Abigail Clark

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Bari Sax  

Alternate

 
 

Bradley Bork

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Trumpet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Hailey McBride

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold*

 
 

Anna Marie Love

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold*

 
 

Deanna May

 

  

Summit High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold

 
 

Alec Holguin

 

  

Summit High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold

 
 

Sai Panuganti

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Trumpet  

Silver

 
 

Ella Voyes

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Trumpet

 

  

Silver

 
 

Colin Miller

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Horn

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Margaret Spaid

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Horn  

Silver

 
 

Reagan Rotter

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Horn  

Silver

 
 

Jossalyn Varden

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Horn  

Alternate

 
 

Caden Mohnke

 

  

Page High

 

  

Trombone

 

  

Gold

 
 

Laura Nyugen

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Trombone  

Alternate

 
 

Matthew Mueller

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Euphonium

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Amelia Ortiz

 

  

Fairview High

 

 Euphonium  

Silver

 
 

Parker Esposito

 

  

Independence High

 

 Euphonium  

Silver

 
 

Porter Dosch

 

  

Page High

 

  

Tuba

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Riley Best

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Tuba  

Gold

 
 

Paul Muirhead

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Tuba  

Silver

 
 

Max Munson

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Tuba  

Alternate

 
 

Garrett Moore

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Percussion

 

  

Gold

 
 

Thomas Bork

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Percussion  

Silver

 
 

Vasili Ekimogloy

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Percussion  

Silver

 
 

Matteo Gomez

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Percussion

 

  

Alternate

 

11-12 Band

 

Student Name

 

  

School

 

  

Instrument

 

  

Band

 
 

Rina Xu

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Sarah Kimbro

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Ali Mullendore

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Silver

 
 

Lucia Enriquez

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Silver

 
 

Hannah Kim

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Silver

 
 

Katrina Kimmett

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Madelyn Bettendorf

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Flute

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Malia Vikre

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Oboe

 

  

Silver

 
 

Aanya Kadakia

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Oboe

 

  

Silver

 
 

Rachel Collins

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Oboe

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Malek Chmayssani

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Casey Martens

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Chance Brawders

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Josh Zhou

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Alexander Scruggs

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold

 
 

Cate Campbell

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Gold

 
 

Dawnbe Yu

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Silver

 
 

Krisha Patel

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bb Clarinet

 

  

Silver

 
 

Emma Sower

 

  

Independence High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Lee Wallenfang

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Kaleigh Barrett

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Bb Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Preston Mack

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Bass Clarinet

 

  

Gold

 
 

Adam King

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Gold

 
 

Lily Batey

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Lee Wallenfang

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Lindsey Koehler

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Bass Clarinet  

Silver

 
 

Adam King

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Contra-Bass Clarinet

 

  

Gold

 
 

Nicholas Beck

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Alto Saxophone

 

  

Silver

 
 

Matt Liu

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Alto Saxophone  

Silver

 
 

Jasper Vasilevskis

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Tenor Sax

 

  

Silver

 
 

Steven Walter

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Bari Sax

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Hannah Goldstone

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Trumpet

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Alex Gardner

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold*

 
 

Thomy Barros

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Trumpet  

Gold

 
 

Matt Helou

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Trumpet  

Silver

 
 

Kaylin McCarter

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Horn

 

  

Gold*

 
 

Dorothy Burt

 

  

Summit High

 

 Horn  

Gold*

 
 

Amy Dobberfuhl

 

  

Independence High

 

 Horn  

Gold

 
 

Luke Biddle

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Horn  

Silver

 
 

Ember Stallings

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Horn  

Silver

 
 

Nathan Montpool

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Horn  

Silver

 
 

Ben Dondanville

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Trombone

 

  

Gold

 
 

Ryan Hungerpillar

 

  

Summit High

 

 Trombone  

Gold

 
 

Adon Whitaker

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Trombone  

Silver

 
 

Eugene Campos

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Trombone  

Alternate

 
 

Jonathan Mason Risser

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Trombone  

Alternate

 
 

Keaton Sharpe

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Trombone  

Alternate

 
 

Holland Andrews

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Euphonium

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Satchel Vaughn

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Tuba

 

  

Silver

 
 

Jeffrey Ryan

 

  

Page High

 

  

Percussion

 

  

Gold

 
 

Liam Keck

 

  

Summit High

 

 Percussion  

Silver

 
 

Christian Graham

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Percussion  

Silver

 

9-10 Orchestra

 

Student Name

 

  

School

 

  

Instrument

 
 

Amy Xu

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Brian Xu

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Diana Lu

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Ella Goggans

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Caitlin Castleberry

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Yoojin Park

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Madeleine Adams

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin

 
 

Chloe Robinson

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Violin
 

Louisa Hart

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Sydney Doak

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Natasha Villaruz

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Jean Arias

 

  

Fairview High

 

 Violin
 

Marissa Huggett

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Violin
 

Grace Lu

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Ashley Kim

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Raymond Gardocki

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Christina Qi

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Mary Palmer

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Violin

 
 

Owen Keeler

 

  

Fairview High

 

 Violin
 

Cynthia Xu

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Haley Baskett

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Abby Zupa

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Violin
 

Maddie Hayden

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin – Alternate

 
 

Ella Holt

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Violin – Alternate

 
 

Lauren Cheung

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Viola

 
 

Daniel Olopade

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Viola
 

Brookley Davidson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Viola
 

Isabella Vilches

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Viola
 

Violet Peterson

 

  

Independence High

 

 Viola
 

Rajveer Chaudhury

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Viola
 

Naomi Zhang

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Viola – Alternate

 
 

Sophia Wang

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Cello

 
 

Elaine Zhang

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Cello
 

Nathan Sherrill

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Cello
 

Debra Zhang

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Cello
 

Hannah Johnson

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Cello – Alternate

 
 

Dylan Cook

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

String Bass*

 
 

Kaitlyn Wojtak

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 String Bass*
 

Laura Zimmerman

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 String Bass*
 

Noah Murray

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

String Bass

 

11-12 Orchestra

 

Student Name

 

  

School

 

  

Instrument

 
 

Saurav Chakraborty

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Kerrigan Mandrell

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Preston Khetsavanh

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Sally Choi

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Eshani Mehta

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Violin*

 
 

Joanne Kang

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Riya Mitra

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Andrew Huang

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Violin
 

Launna Atkinson

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Edith Corey

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Eileen Kim

 

  

Centennial High

 

 Violin
 

Taylor Allen

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Violin
 

Ivy Bell

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Violin – Alternate

 
 

Selina Wang

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Viola*

 
 

Sophie Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Viola*

 
 

Hadley Johnson

 

  

Independence High

 

 Viola
 

Emily Baker

 

  

Independence High

 

 Viola
 

Harinishree Sathu

 

  

Brentwood High

 

 Viola
 

Elise Wilkins

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Viola – Alternate

 
 

Marcus Cheung

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Cello*

 
 

Elia Keur

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Cello*

 
 

Kate Glass

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Cello

 
 

Joseff Ribble

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 Cello
 

Connor Wojtak

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

 Cello
 

Lily Rutherford

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Cello
 

Chandler Bell

 

  

Franklin High

 

 Cello
 

Hadley Johnson

 

  

Independence High

 

  

String Bass

 
 

Carter Potts

 

  

Centennial High

 

 String Bass
 

Avery Noe

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 String Bass

9-12 Jazz Band

 

Student Name

 

  

School

 

  

Instrument

 

  

Band

 
 

Cianan Reed

 

  

Page High

 

  

Jazz Trumpet

 

  

Silver

 
 

Ryan Hungerpillar

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Jazz Trombone

 

  

Silver

 
 

Caden Mohnke

 

  

Page High

 

  

Jazz Trombone

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Daniel Kuk

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

Jazz Piano

 

  

Gold

 
 

Hadley Johnson

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Jazz Bass

 

  

Alternate

 
 

Kyle Hartkins

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Jazz Guitar

 

  

Gold

 

