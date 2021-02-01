New Tru by Hilton Opens in Franklin

Tru by Hilton, announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Nashville. The 135-room hotel, located at 1001 Knoll Top Lane, is owned and managed by Parks Hospitality Group. The new hotel is conveniently located near Historic Downtown Franklin, Williamson Medical Center, Ramsey Solutions, Ag Expo Center and Harlinsdale Farm.

Tru by Hilton promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience.

“We are incredibly honored to introduce the Tru by Hilton brand and its innovative type of lodging to Franklin,” said Chris Hardy, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Parks Hospitality Group. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Franklin/Nashville area.”

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market with gourmet snacks and drinks. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Nashville is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

As Tru by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize our commitment to the health and safety of guests, the property is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Our elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Tru by Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. New standards for Hilton CleanStay that have been rolled out include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, as well as flexible housekeeping options.

To make a reservation, visit Tru by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Nashville or call +1 615-814-6440