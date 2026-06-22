6/22/26: Thunderstorms Possible Tonight with Highs Near 78 and Lows Around 67, Partly Cloudy Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 77.2°F with a light wind from the south at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported thus far, and conditions are described as partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.4°F and a low of 66.7°F. Winds could gust up to 10.8 mph during the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds and a shift to overcast skies. There is a 78% chance of precipitation overnight.
The forecast indicates a notable chance of thunderstorms throughout the evening, with a total expected precipitation of 1.78 in by the end of the night. Rain may become heavy at times, especially as the moisture builds in the atmosphere.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|88°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|89°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|90°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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