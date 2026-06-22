Home Weather 6/22/26: Thunderstorms Possible Tonight with Highs Near 78 and Lows Around 67,...

6/22/26: Thunderstorms Possible Tonight with Highs Near 78 and Lows Around 67, Partly Cloudy Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 77.2°F with a light wind from the south at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported thus far, and conditions are described as partly cloudy.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.4°F and a low of 66.7°F. Winds could gust up to 10.8 mph during the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds and a shift to overcast skies. There is a 78% chance of precipitation overnight.

The forecast indicates a notable chance of thunderstorms throughout the evening, with a total expected precipitation of 1.78 in by the end of the night. Rain may become heavy at times, especially as the moisture builds in the atmosphere.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
88% chance · 1.78 in
Now
77°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 78°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Friday 88°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 89°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 90°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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