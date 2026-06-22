Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 22, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-22, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 06/09/2026 Black Bird Limousine Royal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067 06/10/2026 Steel South LLC Construction Agnes RD Knoxville TN 37933 06/11/2026 Collective Boutiques Franklin LLC Retail Home Decor Murfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064 06/13/2026 K Signature Nails LLC Nail Salon Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027 06/13/2026 Painted By V & T Salon Service Manicure And Pedicure Bakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067 06/13/2026 Polished By Jen Nail Salon Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027 06/15/2026 Carota Wealth Management Financial Advicing Asterwood CIR Thompsons Station TN 37179 06/15/2026 Hair By Bree Hair Salon Services Holiday CT Franklin TN 37067 06/15/2026 Harper's Handyman Services LLC General Handyman/Honeydo Chessington DR Fairview TN 37062 06/15/2026 Lumine Skin Esthetician Mallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027 06/15/2026 Oxyginate Reshape Align LLC Facials Bridge ST Franklin TN 37064 06/15/2026 Trueline Co. LLC Parking Lot Striping Franklin RD Suite 203 Franklin TN 37069 06/16/2026 Covenant Home Services LLC Residential Property Fence Post LN College Grove TN 37046 06/16/2026 Golden Age Emporium LLC Antiques/Vintage Old Hillsboro RD B Franklin TN 37069 06/16/2026 Insulation Commandos Of Nashville Insulation Removal Prestmoore PL Brentwood TN 37027 06/17/2026 Fin And Mae Short Term Rental Adams ST Franklin TN 37064 06/18/2026 Fix It Forward Handyman Services Safety Repairs Valley Brook DR Brentwood TN 37027 06/18/2026 Rubber Meets The Road Ecommerce Solutions Software Development Curacho LN Thompsons Station TN 37179 06/20/2026 Luxeleaf Nails And Spa Nails Pedicure Lashes Carothers PKWY Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 06/20/2026 Mad Fireworks Seasonal Fireworks Sales Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135 06/20/2026 Mountain Mike's Pizza Restaurant Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135 06/22/2026 Coffee Friends 55 Social Media Dickinson LN Franklin TN 37069 06/22/2026 DJC Entertainment Entertainment/DJ Services Dortch LN Nolensville TN 37135 06/22/2026 The Custom Cabinet Company Cabinets/Contractor Gatlin RD Ardmore AL 35739