Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 22, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-22, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|06/09/2026
|Black Bird Limousine
|Royal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067
|06/10/2026
|Steel South LLC
|Construction
|Agnes RD Knoxville TN 37933
|06/11/2026
|Collective Boutiques Franklin LLC
|Retail Home Decor
|Murfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064
|06/13/2026
|K Signature Nails LLC
|Nail Salon
|Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/13/2026
|Painted By V & T Salon Service
|Manicure And Pedicure
|Bakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067
|06/13/2026
|Polished By Jen
|Nail Salon
|Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/15/2026
|Carota Wealth Management
|Financial Advicing
|Asterwood CIR Thompsons Station TN 37179
|06/15/2026
|Hair By Bree
|Hair Salon Services
|Holiday CT Franklin TN 37067
|06/15/2026
|Harper's Handyman Services LLC
|General Handyman/Honeydo
|Chessington DR Fairview TN 37062
|06/15/2026
|Lumine Skin
|Esthetician
|Mallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/15/2026
|Oxyginate Reshape Align LLC
|Facials
|Bridge ST Franklin TN 37064
|06/15/2026
|Trueline Co. LLC
|Parking Lot Striping
|Franklin RD Suite 203 Franklin TN 37069
|06/16/2026
|Covenant Home Services LLC
|Residential Property
|Fence Post LN College Grove TN 37046
|06/16/2026
|Golden Age Emporium LLC
|Antiques/Vintage
|Old Hillsboro RD B Franklin TN 37069
|06/16/2026
|Insulation Commandos Of Nashville
|Insulation Removal
|Prestmoore PL Brentwood TN 37027
|06/17/2026
|Fin And Mae
|Short Term Rental
|Adams ST Franklin TN 37064
|06/18/2026
|Fix It Forward Handyman Services
|Safety Repairs
|Valley Brook DR Brentwood TN 37027
|06/18/2026
|Rubber Meets The Road Ecommerce Solutions
|Software Development
|Curacho LN Thompsons Station TN 37179
|06/20/2026
|Luxeleaf Nails And Spa
|Nails Pedicure Lashes
|Carothers PKWY Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|06/20/2026
|Mad Fireworks
|Seasonal Fireworks Sales
|Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
|06/20/2026
|Mountain Mike's Pizza
|Restaurant
|Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
|06/22/2026
|Coffee Friends 55
|Social Media
|Dickinson LN Franklin TN 37069
|06/22/2026
|DJC Entertainment
|Entertainment/DJ Services
|Dortch LN Nolensville TN 37135
|06/22/2026
|The Custom Cabinet Company
|Cabinets/Contractor
|Gatlin RD Ardmore AL 35739
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