Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 22, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 22, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
business license

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-22, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
06/09/2026Black Bird LimousineRoyal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067
06/10/2026Steel South LLCConstructionAgnes RD Knoxville TN 37933
06/11/2026Collective Boutiques Franklin LLCRetail Home DecorMurfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064
06/13/2026K Signature Nails LLCNail SalonMoores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
06/13/2026Painted By V & T Salon ServiceManicure And PedicureBakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067
06/13/2026Polished By JenNail SalonMoores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
06/15/2026Carota Wealth ManagementFinancial AdvicingAsterwood CIR Thompsons Station TN 37179
06/15/2026Hair By BreeHair Salon ServicesHoliday CT Franklin TN 37067
06/15/2026Harper's Handyman Services LLCGeneral Handyman/HoneydoChessington DR Fairview TN 37062
06/15/2026Lumine SkinEstheticianMallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027
06/15/2026Oxyginate Reshape Align LLCFacialsBridge ST Franklin TN 37064
06/15/2026Trueline Co. LLCParking Lot StripingFranklin RD Suite 203 Franklin TN 37069
06/16/2026Covenant Home Services LLCResidential PropertyFence Post LN College Grove TN 37046
06/16/2026Golden Age Emporium LLCAntiques/VintageOld Hillsboro RD B Franklin TN 37069
06/16/2026Insulation Commandos Of NashvilleInsulation RemovalPrestmoore PL Brentwood TN 37027
06/17/2026Fin And MaeShort Term RentalAdams ST Franklin TN 37064
06/18/2026Fix It Forward Handyman ServicesSafety RepairsValley Brook DR Brentwood TN 37027
06/18/2026Rubber Meets The Road Ecommerce SolutionsSoftware DevelopmentCuracho LN Thompsons Station TN 37179
06/20/2026Luxeleaf Nails And SpaNails Pedicure LashesCarothers PKWY Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
06/20/2026Mad FireworksSeasonal Fireworks SalesNolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
06/20/2026Mountain Mike's PizzaRestaurantNolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
06/22/2026Coffee Friends 55Social MediaDickinson LN Franklin TN 37069
06/22/2026DJC EntertainmentEntertainment/DJ ServicesDortch LN Nolensville TN 37135
06/22/2026The Custom Cabinet CompanyCabinets/ContractorGatlin RD Ardmore AL 35739
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