Carol Goddard Chapman of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at The Reserve in Spring Hill, Tennessee at the age of 76 years. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Wiley Marvin Goddard and Robbie Mae Hinds of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM from the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Carol was a wonderful woman. She loved her family more than anything. Carol was a Professor of English Literature at MTSU. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jessica Bolden.

Carol survives by a son: Jack Chapman of Lynchburg, Tennessee. She is also survived by William M Chapman. She has 7 grandchildren.

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This obituary was published by Lynchburg Funeral Home.