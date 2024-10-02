WCS Curriculum Specialist Named TASL Distinguished Administrator

A Williamson County Schools curriculum specialist is being recognized by the Tennessee Association of School Librarians (TASL).

WCS Curriculum Specialist Stephen Womack was recently named a 2024 TASL Distinguished School Administrator. Womack received the award at the organization’s annual conference September 26-28.

“Our WCS librarians are absolute professionals who work to help all of our students and schools be their best,” Womack said. “I appreciate that they have allowed me to partner with them to continue to grow together. Being recognized by such a great group of professionals is truly an honor.”

The award recognized supervisors, principals and superintendents who have shown support for school library media programs in Tennessee. Womack was nominated by WCS librarians.

“Stephen does many things to help us have visibility and representation, but it’s also the many little things he does daily, weekly, yearly without recognition or notice that makes him the most deserving of this award,” the nomination reads. “I hope he knows how much we appreciate him.”

Source: WCS InFocus

