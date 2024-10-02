Land Trust for Tennessee Announces Once in a Blue Moon Celebration

Supporters will gather under the stars at The Land Trust for Tennessee’s historic Glen Leven Farm on Saturday, October 26th, at 5:30 pm for the 24th annual Once in a Blue Moon celebration.

Guests are invited to enjoy specialty cocktails and a farm dinner, roast marshmallows over a bonfire, and celebrate the importance of land conservation in Tennessee.

This year’s event will celebrate The Land Trust’s 25th Anniversary and honor founder The Honorable Philip Bredesen. Hippies and Cowboys will be the live musical guests for the evening. Tickets are limited; find them here.

About The Land Trust for Tennessee

The Land Trust for Tennessee is a conservation organization working statewide to protect land important to the people of Tennessee. From family farms and historic landscapes to public parks and forests, the work of The Land Trust has a lasting impact on people and places from Memphis to Mountain City. The organization has conserved more than 136,000 acres of land since its founding in 1999 and is recognized for meeting the highest standards for excellence and conservation permanence. Learn more at www.LandTrustTN.org.

