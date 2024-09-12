WCS Celebrates Record Number of National Merit Semifinalists

For the fourth year in a row, WCS students have set a new National Merit Semifinalist record. This year, 88 students earned the distinguished designation. The previous record was 81, set in 2023.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 11. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only about 16,000 receive this honor each year. In 2022, 79 WCS students were named Semifinalists. In 2021, the district had 72 Semifinalists.

“I’m impressed with how our students continue to perform at such a high level,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Accomplishments like this open a lot of doors, and I want to congratulate our students along with their families and teachers for attaining such a prestigious honor.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified in February. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

“We are so proud of our students earning this accomplishment,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself through high school. Our teachers are truly committed to excellence and ensuring high levels of learning for all students in WCS.”

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Ivy Allen, Brentwood High

Leonardo Bai, Brentwood High

Ivy Chang, Brentwood High

Thilo Coughlan, Brentwood High

Dennis DeGennaro, Brentwood High

Andrew Estrella, Brentwood High

Andrew Gan, Brentwood High

Todd Glenn, Brentwood High

Cole Hawkins, Brentwood High

Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High

Nisha Javagai, Brentwood High

Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High

Arshia Malhotra, Brentwood High

Margaret McClendon, Brentwood High

Cade McConnell, Brentwood High

Geon Park, Brentwood High

Katherine Perez, Brentwood High

Pranav Sathu, Brentwood High

Katie Wang, Brentwood High

Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Collin Youngberg, Brentwood High

Natalie Blank, Centennial High

Roman Comer, Centennial High

Michael Eischen, Centennial High

Alexandria Hooks, Centennial High

Eve O’Donnell, Centennial High

Navdeep Petapalle, Centennial High

Willow Reuthe, Centennial High

Levi Sponsel, Centennial High

Kory Stiles, Centennial High

Sreenesh Allu, Page High

Anna Avery, Page High

MacKenzie Ey, Page High

John Gray, Page High

Olivia Lee, Page High

Nishanth Sundar, Page High

William Swallows, Page High

Adelaide Edwards, Franklin High

Judy Hsu, Franklin High

Rinaz Jamel, Franklin High

Andrew Jiang, Franklin High

Zane King, Franklin High

Ridham Ohri, Franklin High

Gabriel Pallekonda, Franklin High

Morea Quick, Franklin High

Finnegan Saylor, Franklin High

Dorsa Taheri, Franklin High

Abby Webb, Franklin High

Peyton Brandon, Independence High

Connor Britt, Independence High

Brendan Casner, Independence High

Kate Honken-Krause, Independence High

Elliot Lindsey, Independence High

Anthony Palmiden, Independence High

Dewang Sahay, Independence High

Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High

Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High

Desi Kelley, Nolensville High

Samuel McCarthy, Nolensville High

Bryce Russell, Nolensville High

Emily Sherrill, Nolensville High

Jumana Ali Amghaiab, Ravenwood High

Amosun Oluwaseyi, Ravenwood High

Ajay Balaje, Ravenwood High

Shruti Chakraborty, Ravenwood High

Yash Deorah, Ravenwood High

Caelan Dunlea, Ravenwood High

Kyra Gianakos, Ravenwood High

Katelyn Green, Ravenwood High

Jack Herrmann, Ravenwood High

William Hoskins, Ravenwood High

Joseph Raphael, Ravenwood High

Qi Jun Yeung, Ravenwood High

Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High

Rohan Kilaru, Ravenwood High

Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High

Ariela Lowen, Ravenwood High

Arnav Mehta, Ravenwood High

Ankita Nair, Ravenwood High

Yug Patel, Ravenwood High

Thomas Pierce, Ravenwood High

Jason Wang, Ravenwood High

Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Brayden Zhang, Ravenwood High

Caroline Constantine, Summit High

Paul Davis, Summit High

Nathan Hoffman, Summit High

Nathan Phillips, Summit High

