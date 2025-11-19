WCS Board Approves Future School Calendars

The Williamson County School Board approved the school calendars for the next two years at its November 17 meeting.

The 2026-27 school year calendar and the 2027-28 school year calendar can now be viewed on the WCS website, along with Late Start Days for middle and high schools and Early Release Days for elementary schools.

The full 2026-27 student and staff calendars are available on the WCS Calendar page , and abbreviated versions of the 2027-28 student and staff calendars are also available.

Important dates for the 2026-27 school calendar are listed below.

August 3: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)

August 10: First Day for Students, Half-Day

August 17: First Full Day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students

September 7: Labor Day, System Closed

October 12: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students

October 13: Professional Development Day, No Students

October 14-16: Fall Break, System Closed

November 3: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

November 23-27: Thanksgiving Holiday, No Students

December 18: End of First Semester, Half-Day

December 21-January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed

January 5: Students Return for Second Semester

January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed

February 12: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

February 15: Mid-Winter Break, No School

March 15-19: Spring Break, System Closed

March 26: Spring Holiday, System Closed

May 27: Last Day for Students, Half-Day

May 27-30: Graduation Window

Source: WCS

