WCS Board Approves Future School Calendars

The Williamson County School Board approved the school calendars for the next two years at its November 17 meeting.
The 2026-27 school year calendar and the 2027-28 school year calendar can now be viewed on the WCS website, along with Late Start Days for middle and high schools and Early Release Days for elementary schools.
The full 2026-27 student and staff calendars are available on the WCS Calendar page, and abbreviated versions of the 2027-28 student and staff calendars are also available.
Important dates for the 2026-27 school calendar are listed below.
- August 3: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)
- August 10: First Day for Students, Half-Day
- August 17: First Full Day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students
- September 7: Labor Day, System Closed
- October 12: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
- October 13: Professional Development Day, No Students
- October 14-16: Fall Break, System Closed
- November 3: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- November 23-27: Thanksgiving Holiday, No Students
- December 18: End of First Semester, Half-Day
- December 21-January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed
- January 5: Students Return for Second Semester
- January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed
- February 12: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- February 15: Mid-Winter Break, No School
- March 15-19: Spring Break, System Closed
- March 26: Spring Holiday, System Closed
- May 27: Last Day for Students, Half-Day
- May 27-30: Graduation Window
