WCS Cross-Country Athletes Win State Championships

WCS cross-country athletes won three State titles at the 2025 Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team earned the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Team Championship title. They are coached by Christopher Demetra. The team consists of Lauren Banovac, Lia Banovac, Nigella Smith, Natalie Smith, Julia Womack and Sydney Day.

Lauren Banovac led the Bruins to victory by finishing first overall and claiming the title of TSSAA Girls Class AAA Cross-Country champion.

“We had a strong group this season, and I’m proud of all their hard work this summer and fall,” said BHS Head Coach Christopher Demetra. “Lauren is a great leader for our team, and it was fun to see her lead the charge up front and come home with the win. This was Lauren’s first individual state championship which is a great way to finish her high school cross country career.”

Independence High School earned the TSSAA Boys Class AAA Team Championship Title. They are coached by Luke Finley. The team consists of Asher Oates, Coleman Root, Keegan Hanzely, Dallen Milford, Callix Yelton, Bhavesh Rohilla and Channing Ruiz.

“This is our first team championship in cross country,” said Head Coach Luke Finley. “This group of young men well defined the concept of team. Asher ran a magnificent race up front and our other six runners all packed within 15 seconds of one another. We were behind at the halfway point of the race, but the team’s patience paid off in the second half of the race as they combined to pass 50 runners. This team has been building toward this moment for a long time, and the execution of their best race at state is fulfilling for our whole program.”

Congratulations to the students and teams listed below who placed within the top eight of their category.

Boys Class AAA

Individual

Second: Asher Oates, Independence High

Fifth: Andrew Algood, Ravenwood High

Team

First: Independence High

Fourth: Nolensville High

Eighth: Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA

Individual

First: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Fourth: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Fifth: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Sixth: Sienna Anderson, Summit High

Team

First: Brentwood High

Third: Independence High

Fifth: Summit High

Sixth: Nolensville High

Source: WCS

