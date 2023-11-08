WCS AP Programs Earn National Recognition

November 7, 2023 – Nine Williamson County high schools have been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll, a new program launched in October.

Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood, Renaissance and Summit high schools are among those recognized. Of the 15,150 eligible schools in the United States and Canada, including public, private and charter schools, only 4,570 earned a place on the 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

“We are very proud of the work our high school students continue to do with the support of our teachers and school leaders,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “This success doesn’t happen by accident, but rather as a result of thoughtful and strategic planning. In Tennessee, 27 public high schools were recognized by College Board as part of their AP School Honor Roll. Nine, or one-third, of those honored in Tennessee were WCS high schools.”

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

To be recognized, 40 percent of a school’s graduating cohort must have taken at least one AP exam during high school; 25 percent or more of the graduating cohort must have scored a three or higher on at least one AP exam; and two percent or more of the graduating cohort must have taken five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one of those exams taken in ninth or tenth grade.

There are four levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Schools may also earn the AP Access Award if the percentage of AP exam takers who are underrepresented minority and/or low-income students mirrors the school’s overall student demographics.

The distinctions of the nine WCS schools on the AP School Honor Roll are listed below:

Brentwood High – Platinum

Fairview High – Bronze with Access

Franklin High – Silver

Independence High – Silver

Nolensville High – Bronze with Access

Page High – Silver

Ravenwood High – Gold

Renaissance High – Bronze

Summit High – Silver

Source: WCS InFocus

