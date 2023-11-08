I Love Juice Bar – Carothers Announces Closure

I Love Juice Bar announced that the location at 5040 Carothers Parkway in front of Lifetime Fitness in Franklin will close.

Stating on social media, “Unfortunately, we will be closing our doors after Saturday, November 11th. We appreciate every one of our customers who have become great friends to us.”

The location has been open for five years. They added, “Please share and visit! We will miss the community, but you’ll still see us around. Thank you, everyone, for your support over the last 5 years.”

I Love Juice Bar is plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. The menu consists of fresh squeezed juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls. In addition, you will find menu items of nori bowl, spring rolls, sprout sandwich, kale quinoa bowl, and seasonal soup.