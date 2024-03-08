Waxing the City Opens in Brentwood

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Waxing the City

Waxing the City is now open in Brentwood.

The space, which was once Papa Murphy’s, has been completely transformed and is now open for business. It is located at 8113 Moores Lane, Brentwood.

Franchise owners Greg Younger and his wife Lindsay, Franklin residents, shared with us that they are excited to grow a local business. In talking about the build-out of the space, Younger shared, “We’ve worked hard to use local contractors, including The Stockdale Group, Sympire Security, Vetter Electric, and many more.”

Lindsey has experience in cosmetology, and Greg has over twenty years of experience in the financial industry. Younger said, “We always wanted to start a business together, and our dream is a reality today!”

The waxing salon is dedicated to offering services to both men and women. Waxing the City provides various waxing services: bikini, Brazilian, eyebrows, lips, nose, ears, legs, arms, back, and chest. Unlike other waxing salons, they offer both hard and soft wax. In addition to waxing services, they provide clients with brow and lash tinting.

A ribbon cutting will be held on March 28th. Currently, they are offering 50 percent off your first service. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
