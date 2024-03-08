Waxing the City Opens in Brentwood

Waxing the City is now open in Brentwood.

The space, which was once Papa Murphy’s, has been completely transformed and is now open for business. It is located at 8113 Moores Lane, Brentwood.

Franchise owners Greg Younger and his wife Lindsay, Franklin residents, shared with us that they are excited to grow a local business. In talking about the build-out of the space, Younger shared, “We’ve worked hard to use local contractors, including The Stockdale Group, Sympire Security, Vetter Electric, and many more.”

Lindsey has experience in cosmetology, and Greg has over twenty years of experience in the financial industry. Younger said, “We always wanted to start a business together, and our dream is a reality today!”

The waxing salon is dedicated to offering services to both men and women. Waxing the City provides various waxing services: bikini, Brazilian, eyebrows, lips, nose, ears, legs, arms, back, and chest. Unlike other waxing salons, they offer both hard and soft wax. In addition to waxing services, they provide clients with brow and lash tinting.

A ribbon cutting will be held on March 28th. Currently, they are offering 50 percent off your first service. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.

Find more information here.