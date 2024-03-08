Halestorm and I Prevail Tour Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater

Donna Vissman
photo from Live Nation

Halestorm and I Prevail will embark on a co-headline tour this summer, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 9, 2024 in Raleigh and stops at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 4. Special guests will be Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King.

The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 am local time. Find tickets here. 

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer,” states I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe in a statement. “Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we’ve ever done.”

“Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail,” says Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale added. “This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!”

