Water Main Break Shuts Down Section of Lewisburg Avenue in Franklin

July 21, 2025 – The City of Franklin Water Management Department is currently addressing a water main break on Lewisburg Ave, west of Carton Ln, approximately 100 feet. Crews are on site and began excavating around 7:00 am.

The City of Franklin confirms this is not a sinkhole.

Approximately 100 residents will experience water interruptions during the repair period. To facilitate the excavation and repair work, Lewisburg Ave will be closed from Stewart St at Adams St to Mack Hatcher.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been informed of the road closure.

The City anticipates that the repair will take roughly six hours to complete.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to resolve this issue promptly and safely,” states the City of Franklin.

SOURCE: City of Franklin

