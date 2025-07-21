Health Scores: Williamson County for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 11-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|M.L.Rose AUX
|98
|3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
|99
|653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|M.L. Rose
|96
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Fork Of The South
|98
|230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|Bruegger's Bagel Bakery
|98
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|98
|230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|100
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|100
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|The Perch LLC
|99
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|92
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|Barnes & Noble Cafe
|98
|1701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Baskin Robbins #1023
|100
|127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Mineo's
|99
|330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Troubadour Hot Tub-1
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Troubadour Hot Tub-2
|94
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|98
|1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Sbarro #008
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|97
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Stacked Express
|85
|1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Troubadour Club Pool
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Starbucks Coffee
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|NY Pie
|99
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Candy Craze
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Dickey's Barbecue Pit
|84
|8113 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Fika Cafe
|99
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Charley's Philly Steaks
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2
|98
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|P.F. Chang's China Bistro
|97
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|99
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Taco Bell #4843
|97
|1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|98
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|98
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Chick-fil-A
|97
|4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Pancho's Place
|95
|176 Watson Glenn Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Mr Art 's Coffee House
|100
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Dunkin'
|99
|500 Cool Spring Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Nashville Pizza Company
|96
|152 Watson Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|Greek Cafe
|93
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|1819 Coffee
|99
|4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Mojo's Tacos
|99
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|99
|1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|94
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|99
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Marcos Pizza
|100
|2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Subway #7060
|99
|1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|98
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Burger Up Bar
|100
|401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Burger Up
|99
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Settlers Coffee & Provisions
|99
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge
|100
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|98
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Dirty Dough
|99
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Papa John's Pizza #1129
|99
|3021 Mallory Lane., STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Red Roof Inn
|89
|3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/14/2025
|Puffy Muffin Inc.
|97
|229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Chopt Creative Salad Company
|96
|211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Le Peep
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd., Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|96
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|98
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/14/2025
|Dominos
|95
|400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Haven Academy
|98
|617 Bradley Ct Franklin, TN 37067
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|07/11/2025
|DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy
|100
|527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/11/2025
|Tennesssee Legacy dba Tennessee Performance Volleyball
|99
|1850 General George Patton Dr A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Jefferson's
|55
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|98
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Captain D's
|98
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/11/2025
|Jefferson's Bar
|91
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|94
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/11/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
