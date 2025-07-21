Health Scores: Williamson County for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 11-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
M.L.Rose AUX983084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
McDonalds of Cool Springs #299653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
M.L. Rose963084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Fork Of The South98230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
Bruegger's Bagel Bakery98330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Honest Coffee Roasters98230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Carrington Hills Pool1003750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining100230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
McDonald's Berry Farms1001003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
The Perch LLC99117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
Pei Wei Asian Diner92101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
Barnes & Noble Cafe981701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Baskin Robbins #1023100127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Mineo's99330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Troubadour Hot Tub-1968000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Troubadour Hot Tub-2948000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Firehouse Subs981844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Sbarro #008981800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/17/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop97188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Stacked Express851800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Troubadour Club Pool968000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1968000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Starbucks Coffee1001800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/17/2025
NY Pie991441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Candy Craze991800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Dickey's Barbecue Pit848113 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Fika Cafe99158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/17/2025
Charley's Philly Steaks981800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2988000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
P.F. Chang's China Bistro97439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service991106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Taco Bell #4843971715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Salvo's Family Pizza982078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
The Spot Burgers and Beers983011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Chick-fil-A974885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Pancho's Place95176 Watson Glenn Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Mr Art 's Coffee House100595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Dunkin'99500 Cool Spring Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Nashville Pizza Company96152 Watson Glen Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
Greek Cafe932021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
1819 Coffee994683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Mojo's Tacos992000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Sonic Drive In #3453991505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool94700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant994140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Marcos Pizza1002020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Subway #7060991735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool982007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Burger Up Bar100401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Burger Up99401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Settlers Coffee & Provisions991900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge1004140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Paxton Main Pool982007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Dirty Dough99209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Papa John's Pizza #1129993021 Mallory Lane., STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Red Roof Inn893915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine07/14/2025
Puffy Muffin Inc.97229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Chopt Creative Salad Company96211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Le Peep981110 Hillsboro Rd., Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Woodlands Amenity Pool961060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool983501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine07/14/2025
Dominos95400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Haven Academy98617 Bradley Ct Franklin, TN 37067Organized Campgrounds Routine07/11/2025
DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy100527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/11/2025
Tennesssee Legacy dba Tennessee Performance Volleyball991850 General George Patton Dr A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Jefferson's552431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe981710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Captain D's982096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/11/2025
Jefferson's Bar912431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Spa942009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/11/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

