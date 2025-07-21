Health Scores: Williamson County for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 11-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date M.L.Rose AUX 98 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 McDonalds of Cool Springs #2 99 653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 M.L. Rose 96 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Fork Of The South 98 230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 Bruegger's Bagel Bakery 98 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Honest Coffee Roasters 98 230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 100 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 McDonald's Berry Farms 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 The Perch LLC 99 117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 Pei Wei Asian Diner 92 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 Barnes & Noble Cafe 98 1701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Baskin Robbins #1023 100 127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Mineo's 99 330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Troubadour Hot Tub-1 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Troubadour Hot Tub-2 94 8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Firehouse Subs 98 1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Sbarro #008 98 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 97 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Stacked Express 85 1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Troubadour Club Pool 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Starbucks Coffee 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 NY Pie 99 1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Candy Craze 99 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Dickey's Barbecue Pit 84 8113 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Fika Cafe 99 158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Charley's Philly Steaks 98 1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2 98 8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 P.F. Chang's China Bistro 97 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service 99 1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Taco Bell #4843 97 1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Salvo's Family Pizza 98 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 The Spot Burgers and Beers 98 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Chick-fil-A 97 4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Pancho's Place 95 176 Watson Glenn Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Mr Art 's Coffee House 100 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Dunkin' 99 500 Cool Spring Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Nashville Pizza Company 96 152 Watson Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 Greek Cafe 93 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 1819 Coffee 99 4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Mojo's Tacos 99 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Sonic Drive In #3453 99 1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 94 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant 99 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Marcos Pizza 100 2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Subway #7060 99 1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 98 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Burger Up Bar 100 401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Burger Up 99 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Settlers Coffee & Provisions 99 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge 100 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Paxton Main Pool 98 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Dirty Dough 99 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Concessions 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Papa John's Pizza #1129 99 3021 Mallory Lane., STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Red Roof Inn 89 3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 07/14/2025 Puffy Muffin Inc. 97 229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Chopt Creative Salad Company 96 211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Le Peep 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd., Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Woodlands Amenity Pool 96 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 98 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/14/2025 Dominos 95 400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Haven Academy 98 617 Bradley Ct Franklin, TN 37067 Organized Campgrounds Routine 07/11/2025 DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy 100 527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/11/2025 Tennesssee Legacy dba Tennessee Performance Volleyball 99 1850 General George Patton Dr A Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Jefferson's 55 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 98 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Captain D's 98 2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/11/2025 Jefferson's Bar 91 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 94 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/11/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

