Titans Sign RB Jordan Mims, Waive RB Tyrion Davis-Price

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed running back Jordan Mims.

Also on Thursday, the Titans waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Mims (6-0, 205) entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, where he was a first-team All-Mountain West performer.

After a brief offseason stint with the Bills, Mims signed with the Saints, and he’s played in 13 career games over the past two seasons.

In 11 games in 2024, Mims carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards while also catching 12 passes for 71 yards.

Mims joins running backs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings on the team’s roster.

The Titans report to training camp on Tuesday, July 22, and the first practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email