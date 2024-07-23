Warren Haynes Announces Fall Tour Stop in Nashville

The Warren Haynes Band, led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes, has announced their Million Voices Whisper Tour and revealed their new studio album, Million Voices Whisper, will be released this fall.

The new 16-date fall headlining tour launches September 19th in Fort Lauderdale and will stop at The Ryman on October 5th.

Fan Club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, July 24th, at 12 p.m. local time. Local presales will begin Thursday, July 25th, at 12 p.m. local time, and the general on-sale will commence Friday, July 26th, at 12 p.m. local time.

A limited number of specially curated fan packages will be available for the fall tour and the band’s in-progress summer tour. Packages include one Ultimate Guitar Player Package per show, featuring a Les Paul Classic, Translucent Cherry guitar to be played at the show by Warren and signed and delivered in a private post-show meet & greet with a photo with Warren, premium reserved seats, and more, and the Guitar Player Package, which includes an autographed Gibson Les Paul Standard Pickguard, a set of custom Warren Haynes guitar picks in collector box, a Dunlop guitar slide, and set of GHS strings (items as used by Warren), plus priority access and more. Visit www.warrenhaynes.net for all ticketing and VIP information and to purchase.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email