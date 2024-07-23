Nolensville Will Get to Vote on Wine in Grocery Stores

Voters in the Town of Nolensville will have the opportunity to vote to allow the sale of wine in retail food stores, according to a memorandum issued by the Williamson County Election Commission. Resulting from a signature-gathering campaign, the question of whether to allow wine in grocery stores will appear on Nolensville’s ballot in the general election on November 5.

According to a memorandum from Chad Gray, administrator of the Williamson County Election Commission, staff at the commission have validated enough petition signatures to meet the threshold to cause a vote on the wine in grocery stores (WIGS) question. For the WIGS question to appear on the ballot, Tennessee law requires that a certain minimum number of qualified voters petition the Commission to conduct the referendum. Mr. Gray sent his memorandum, dated July 18, to individuals involved in the signature-gathering campaign.

Supporters of WIGS for Nolensville have been conducting a petition signature-gathering campaign, knocking on doors within the town’s borders, and hosting signature-gathering events. The effort was inspired by recent announcements from two grocery chains that they would commence construction on new supermarkets in Nolensville soon. Tennessee’s law that allows retail food stores to sell wine requires that a community must authorize grocery store wine sales through the referendum process.

“Nolensville shoppers are one step closer to being able to buy wine where they buy their food”, said Rob Ikard, president of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association. “We are excited that the Town of Nolensville will likely join the more than one hundred fifty communities statewide that have adopted wine in grocery stores”.

Mr. Gray’s memorandum explains that the referendum will become official through an action of the Williamson County Election Commission. The Commission is set at its upcoming meeting, to approve the petition results and the decision to place the question on the ballot. The Commission will meet no later than August 19.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response we received in the petition effort, but it is now up to the voters of Nolensville”, said Ikard. “Those who want to be able to buy their wine where they buy their food must make their voices heard on November 5”.

