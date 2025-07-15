Williamson County Fair Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Williamson County Fair is proud to recognize its 2025 scholarship recipients, honoring outstanding local students for their academic achievement, community service, and dedication to the fair. Among this year’s honorees, Fairview High School graduate Laura Kennedy has been awarded the Bill Veevers Memorial Scholarship, the fair’s highest student honor.

Established in 2022, the Bill Veevers Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of longtime Williamson County Fair Board member “Mr. Bill” Veevers, who served as Facilities & Logistics Chair 2005 until his passing in 2021. The scholarship is awarded annually to the most outstanding applicant who exemplifies a strong commitment to community service.

Kennedy’s decade-long involvement with the fair includes more than 325 volunteer hours and over 200 competitive entries. She was additionally crowned the 2023 Williamson County Fairest of the Fair and went on to place 2nd in the State Fairest of the Fair competition.

This fall, she will attend the University of Tennessee, where she plans to study Agricultural Communications. In addition to Kennedy, three other students—Levi Cullum, Cayson Coleman, and Mabry Simmons—were awarded scholarships to support their undergraduate studies.

“These students represent the future of our community,” said Fair Chairman Paul Webb. “Their hard work, leadership, and dedication to the fair make us proud, and we are honored to support them as they take the next step in their educational journey.”

The Williamson County Fair is proud to award multiple scholarships each year to deserving students from Williamson County to help them pursue undergraduate education. Recipients are selected based on their involvement with the fair, academic performance, and service to the community.

The Williamson County Fair congratulates all scholarship recipients and thanks them for their contributions to the fair and the community.

The fair returns to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, August 1–9. Fairgoers can look forward to new and returning attractions, from Agri-Golf, an interactive introduction to agriculture, to the WHO Cattle Co. Farm Animal Exhibit, where visitors can engage with dairy cattle and other farm animals. Alongside these additions, the fair will continue its long-standing traditions of livestock competitions, competitive entry exhibits, and educational programs throughout the fairgrounds.

