Live Camera Now Streaming Nissan Stadium Construction Progress

Fans can now view progress on the new Nissan Stadium via a live camera that overlooks the construction site. The camera is live during typical site working hours at tennesseetitans.com/newstadium.

Site work has been underway since groundbreaking in February 2024, with excavation beginning shortly thereafter. Approximately 400,000 cubic yards of soil were excavated for the project, with the excavation process scheduled to conclude this week. Most soil will be exported offsite, while some will remain behind for other use during the project.

The construction team is also drilling 767 piers into the ground that will support the building’s structure. Over 500 piers have been drilled thus far.

Other projects currently ongoing are the installation of a 22-foot-tall Soil Nail Earth Retention System wall that will support the stadium’s loading dock, a water cistern tank that will collect nearly 100,000 gallons of rainwater and supports the building’s sustainability efforts, concrete deck pours for some of the building’s concourses, and foundation pits for vertical transportation.

Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), made up of Nashville-based I.C.F. Builders, Brentwood-based Polk & Associates, Turner Construction Company, and AECOM Hunt, is serving as the construction manager for the project. Collectively, the team has more than 55 years of NFL stadium construction experience and a long history of building iconic sports facilities. Turner and AECOM Hunt have successfully worked on 17 of the 30 most recently completed NFL stadium projects. Those interested in learning more about working on the project and other workforce opportunities can express interest at nashvillestadiumconstruction.com.

Information on how to reserve PSLs in the new Nissan Stadium can be found at newnissanstadium.com. The new stadium is expected to be completed on Spring 2027.

