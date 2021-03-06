Warren Bradley Partners Named Among Top 2,000 Real Estate Agents

Marty Warren of Warren Bradley Partners has been recognized among the top 2,000 real estate agents in the 2020 SOAR Awards (Strengthening Opportunities Across Real Estate). As one of the top agents, Marty Warren and Warren Bradley Partners represent the elite-performing real estate agents in the Greater Nashville / Middle Tennessee market.

The SOAR Awards is an annual publication highlighting the top-performing real estate agents each calendar year based on sales volume. (View the 2020 publication here.) With 2020 sales of more than $32M, Marty Warren is among the top 100 of all agents in the Middle Tennessee area.

Strengthening Opportunities Around Real Estate

It is the goal of SOAR to live up to its name: Strengthening Opportunities Around Real Estate. SOAR seeks to honor top agents and offer them a heartfelt thanks for all that they do to serve the people of Middle Tennessee and those seeking to relocate here. SOAR recognizes and honors Marty Warren’s commitment to excellence, hard work, grit, tenacity and strength.

About Warren Bradley Partners

When you’re ready to buy or sell a home, Marty Warren and the expert team of affiliate brokers at Warren Bradley Partners can guide you through every step of the process. For more information, call (615) 300-8663. As Marty has often said over the last 30 years, “Our job is to make sure the journey is the best it can be for our clients.”