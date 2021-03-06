Grassland Middle Sweeps Basketball Championships

Grassland Middle girls and boys basketball teams are proving their talent on the court by sweeping the Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) championships February 25.

The girls team successfully defended their title, beating out Brentwood Middle 30-16 and becoming back-to-back champions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and their efforts for this season,” said GMS girls basketball coach Paul Breece. “Winning a county championship is very special, but to win it back-to-back is incredible.”

The boys team defeated Sunset Middle 48-32 to secure their title.

“Like Coach Breece, I am equally proud of these boys in representing themselves, their school and their families,” said GMS boys basketball coach Kyle Peterson. “I’m so proud of how they played and conducted themselves on and off the court. Each of these young men have bright futures as they move forward into high school and beyond.”