Vandy’s Bohn Named to the NTCA All-Rookie Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Bowling freshman Sydney Bohn was named to the NTCA All-Rookie first team, the organization announced Thursday morning.

In her first season of collegiate bowling, Bohn anchored the Commodores in two tournament championship wins and helped Vanderbilt reach the final match of the Lansing Regional.

The freshman was recognized on the Conference USA All-Rookie Team and was named the CUSA Co-Newcomer of the Month in February. She helped Vandy set a school record for high team traditional game and was a part of a 299 Baker game during the regular season. Bohn also made one all-tournament team this season, finishing third overall and first among freshmen at the Mid-Winter Invitational.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email