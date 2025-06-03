Unleash Adventure at the Family Geocaching Day at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

The Family Geocaching Day will take place on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary (545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood, TN 37027).

Cost: $10 Adult (ages 13+), $8 Child (ages 12-5), Children 4 & under free

Come to Owl’s Hill for a day of family fun and exploration! Geocaches are hidden in containers that can be found using a GPS or smartphone. Head out on our kid-friendly course set up with caches ready to be found. (We’ll also have a couple more challenging caches for anyone looking for extra adventure.) Hike around in the woods and see what you can find. No experience necessary!

Bring your own GPS device or use your smartphone with Google Maps installed to find the caches. Participants are welcome to bring tradeables (small toys or trinkets) to leave or exchange in caches.

Check in between 9:30 am am and 12:30 pm. Trails are open for geocaching until 3 pm. The gate closes promptly at 3 pm.

Planning to bring a picnic? You are welcome to use the picnic tables in the orchard. Please plan to carry out your trash.

Note: To protect the wildlife, pets are not permitted on the Sanctuary grounds.

