Photo of the Day: June 3, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franklin is one of 200 location for a carousel that just recently opened at The Factory in Franklin. Carousel of Dreams was created by Ken Means, proceeds from the rides will go to support charities in Williamson County.

