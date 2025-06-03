Fast-Casual Healthy Eatery Flower Child Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open on Tuesday, June 24, at Southside at McEwen in Franklin. This will be the first Tennessee location of the beloved eatery known for happy, feel-good eats and drinks.

“We are thrilled to bring Flower Child to Franklin, and we cannot wait to welcome the community to our newest location,” said Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) Founder Sam Fox. “Perfect for a lunch with friends, or quick and nutritious dinner for the family, we look forward to showing Franklin what so many others have loved. This will be our 42nd location of Flower Child, which has become a favorite among our restaurants.”

With its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, warm hospitality, and a feel-good atmosphere, Flower Child has gained a devoted following across the country. The menu features a variety of customizable bowls, wraps, salads, and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits, and proteins, making clean eating both convenient and crave-worthy. Whether guests are vegetarian, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, or simply looking for a nourishing meal, Flower Child offers an inviting and flavorful dining experience for all.

Fan-favorite dishes include the Mother Earth Bowl, featuring ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed; the Avocado Caesar with romaine, parmesan, bread crumb, chive, avocado Caesar dressing; the Chicken Enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano crema, organic black bean, roasted corn, and avocado; and the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato, and avocado hummus.

Located in the Southside at McEwen shopping center (1560 W. McEwen Drive Suite 150, Franklin Tennessee, 37067), the restaurant boasts 3,703 square feet, plus patio space, to create a unique-to-Tennessee version of Flower Child.

At Flower Child, art is more than decoration – it’s a celebration of goodness, intention, and the unique spirit of each community it serves. For the Franklin, Tennessee, location, the exterior and interior are both curated art installations that reflect the vitality of Flower Child’s food, the joy of its people, and the charm of Franklin itself.

Welcoming guests from the moment they arrive, the restaurant’s signature hand-painted lemon mural anchors the exterior. Bursting with brightness and life, the lemons symbolize the freshness and healthfulness that define Flower Child’s food and team. It’s a cheerful beacon that sets the tone for the vibrant experience within.

Inside, the art experience deepens. FRC’s talented graphic designer, Gracie Lott, led the curation and creation of the interior artwork. Her vision pays homage to Franklin’s rich history while adding original, uplifting touches that are uniquely Flower Child.

One standout series is a collection of food-inspired postage stamp prints, each designed and illustrated by Gracie. Custom-framed with thoughtfully paired patterns and colors, the series is both playful and nostalgic. Those looking closely will find subtle tributes to Benjamin Franklin, honoring his legacy in printing and namesake connection to the town.

Another hallmark of the space is the set of hand-carved wooden quote panels flanking the dining room. These pieces ground the space with timeless wisdom and a sense of calm, encouraging guests to pause, reflect, and enjoy the moment. Together, these installations create an atmosphere that feels joyful, authentic, and deeply rooted in place, just like Flower Child.

Flower Child will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with dine-in and patio dining along with a robust catering program. Additionally, guests can place to-go orders for pick-up, opt for curbside pick-up, or delivery. To enhance convenience, there is also a Flower Child app available, allowing guests to have a seamless ordering experience while earning exclusive rewards.

Flower Child is now hiring numerous positions for both the front and back of the house. The concept is looking for positive people passionate about hospitality, healthy living, and intuitive eating with a go-getting attitude. Those interested can apply in person at Flower Child’s upcoming Job Fair taking place at the restaurant from June 2 through June 14 from 10am-6pm (closed Sunday, June 8).

For more information on Flower Child and its menu, visit www.iamaflowerchild.com.

