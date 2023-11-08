Two WCS Students Named Tennessee Titan’s Mr. Football Semifinalists

November 7, 2023 – Two WCS student-athletes are in the running to earn the title of Tennessee Titan’s Mr. Football.

Centennial High’s Dominic Reed and Page High’s Eric Hazzard are semifinalists in the Division I Class 5A category. The Mr. Football semifinalists were announced Thursday, November 2.

“Dominic is one of those once-in-a-career type of kids,” said CHS coach Jamaal Stewart. “He has a team-first mentality and is all about Centennial. He is a great athlete on the field but an even better student in school. This is an amazing accomplishment for him, the school and the Centennial community, and no on is more deserving.”

The three finalists for each category will be announced on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. The winners will be announced at Nissan Stadium on December 5.

“Eric is a hard-working young man with a desire to help those around him,” said PHS coach Charles Rathbone. “He works hard to impact people in a positive way on and off the field. He is everything that you want in a student-athlete.”

The Mr. Football Awards recognize the top athletes in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and the top kicker. A committee of statewide sports writers select the winners based on performance in the 2023 season. Academics and character are also taken into consideration. Players are nominated by their coaches or members of the media.

The winner of each category will receive a Mr. Football trophy.

Source: WCS InFocus

