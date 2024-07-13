TSU Women’s Basketball Adds Three to Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State women’s basketball head coach Candice Dupree announced the addition of three new members to her staff for the 2024-25 season. Lady Comfort and Treasure Hunt will serve as assistant coaches, while Jermaine Brown will take on the role of Director of Basketball Operations.

Comfort joins TSU with extensive experience as both a player and a coach. Most recently, she coached at Cal State Monterey Bay from 2021-2023. Her professional playing career included a rookie contract with the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and stints in Serbia, France, Portugal, and Spain. Comfort earned Rebounder of the Year honors in France (2010) and Spain (2014) and was named MVP in the 2013 Tournament of the Americas in Ecuador.

Jermaine Brown brings a wealth of experience to TSU, having spent the last six seasons at Hampton University. Before Hampton, Brown served as the Video Coordinator and Assistant Director of Operations at the University of Minnesota.

Treasure Hunt joins TSU after a four-year Division I playing career. She spent her first two seasons at Kentucky, where she started 30 of 45 games, before transferring to Arizona State.

Source: TSU

