Tennessee Men’s Golf Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Roughly two months away from the start of the fall season, Tennessee men’s golf head coach Brennan Webb announced the Vols’ 2024-25 schedule Tuesday.

FALL 2024 SCHEDULE

Sept. 6-8 Visit Knoxville Collegiate Loudon, Tenn.

Sept. 21-23 Valero Texas Collegiate San Antonio, TX

Oct. 6-7 Fighting Irish Classic South Bend, Ind.

Oct. 18-20 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Alpharetta, Ga.

SPRING 2025 SCHEDULE

Feb. 10-12 Puerto Rico Classic Rio Mar, Puerto Rico

March 2-4 Cabo Collegiate Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

March 17-18 Pauma Valley Invitational Pauma Valley, Calif.

March 24-25 Valspar Collegiate Palm City, Fla.

April 14-15 The Invitational at The Ford Savannah, Ga.

April 23-27 SEC Championships St. Simons Island, Ga.

May 12-14 NCAA Regionals TBD

May 23-28 NCAA Championships Carlsbad, Calif.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email