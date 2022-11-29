Top Winter Activities in Nashville

With Winter quickly approaching and the weather getting frosty and chilly, it’s the perfect time to explore all the jolly and memorable winter and holiday activities in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Now through January 8th, visit Cheekwood Estate and Gardens and take a look at the holiday lights. There is a 1-mile walking path full of elegant lights to peruse with your family and friends. Throughout the walk, you will find enjoyable interactive features, foods to warm you up like s’mores, and a festive holiday marketplace with an assortment of gift ideas. The event is open from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., with entry times going every 30 minutes until 8:30 p.m. To make the most of your time, get there earlier so you will have plenty of time to really experience the exhibit and all it has to offer.

Getting into the Christmas spirit at Gaylord Opryland is a Nashville tradition. There are so many different activities at Opryland that you could spend your whole day embracing the holidays. Start the day riding the 15-foot tall ice tubing hill. Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance!

In the afternoon, don a warm blue parka and take a walk through ICE! Where you become part of a well-known Christmas story. This year the event features the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The whole attraction was carved out of two million pounds of ice and features the story told in large 3D sculptures. There are ice slides and tunnels throughout the exhibit that people of all ages will enjoy experiencing!

End the day with one of the festive Christmas Fountain Shows offered. It’s free to watch and is a gorgeous site to see surrounded by the lights and decorations hung up throughout the property.

Presented by Hallmark Channel and hosted at First Horizon Park, Enchant is an attraction that has merry entertainment for all ages. Throughout the park, there is a fantastic, story-themed Christmas Light Maze, a village of amazing vendors, and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Take your kid to meet Santa, find some flavorful holiday food favorites, and check out the Little Elves Play Place.

While your children are occupied, stop by the Tipsy Tree Lounge and sip on a festive cocktail while you walk through the local vendors and check out the live music. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for children. For an additional cost, you can lace up your skates and enjoy the lights from real ice with ice skating. Hours vary so check their website for the most up-to-date information.

