The Ravenwood High choirs and orchestras are joining forces to perform this year’s winter concert, Light and Snow.

On Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m., more than 200 student musicians will take the stage at Holy Family Catholic Church for an evening of music to get the audience in the holiday spirit. There is no cost to attend the event.

Holy Family Catholic Church is located at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood.

