Top Stories From February 29, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 29, 2024.

1Overturned Box Truck Leaves Two Injured in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Police

Two people were injured after a box truck overturned in Franklin Thursday. Read more.

2Visitor Center in Downtown Franklin to Close Temporarily for Renovation

Photo from Visit Franklin

The visitor center in downtown Franklin is set to be renovated to accommodate the needs of both visitors and locals beginning in March and will reopen later in the spring. Read more.

3Franklin Man Allegedly Used Hidden Camera to Take Nude Photos of Woman

Colin T. Rowe, 36 (MNPD)
Colin T. Rowe, 36 (MNPD)

A months long investigation by MNPD Special Victims detectives led to the arrest of a Franklin man on four outstanding warrants relating to the unlawful dissemination of images he secretly took of a female acquaintance. Read more.

4Two Women Accused of Shoplifting From Ulta in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Police

Police in Franklin are searching for two women who allegedly stole nearly $2,500 worth of products from a beauty supply store. Read more.

5Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 27, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here