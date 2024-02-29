Top Stories From February 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 29, 2024.
Two people were injured after a box truck overturned in Franklin Thursday.
The visitor center in downtown Franklin is set to be renovated to accommodate the needs of both visitors and locals beginning in March and will reopen later in the spring.
A months long investigation by MNPD Special Victims detectives led to the arrest of a Franklin man on four outstanding warrants relating to the unlawful dissemination of images he secretly took of a female acquaintance.
Police in Franklin are searching for two women who allegedly stole nearly $2,500 worth of products from a beauty supply store.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024.