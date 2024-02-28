Two Women Accused of Shoplifting From Ulta in Franklin

February 28, 2024 – Police in Franklin are searching for two women who allegedly stole nearly $2,500 worth of products from a beauty supply store.

According to police, the two women entered the Ulta store on Galleria Blvd. in Cool Springs around 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the women taking items from a shopping basket and placing them in a dark-colored bag before exiting the store without paying.

The surveillance video can be viewed here

2024000596 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Anyone with information on the individuals seen in the video is urged to contact Sgt. Jack Morgan with the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6848. Anonymous tips can be submitted here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Source: Franklin Police